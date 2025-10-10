Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Friday summoned the Cambodian ambassador in Seoul to protest the death of a South Korean student in Cambodia linked to an employment scam and urged stronger measures to tackle the rising number of online scams and detentions targeting South Koreans.

The Korean college student in his 20s was reportedly tortured to death in August by a local criminal organization in the Southeast Asian country. Cambodia's police listed cardiac arrest resulting from torture and extreme pain as the cause of death on his death certificate.

According to the ministry, Cho called in Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak earlier in the day and expressed strong concerns over the continued incidents targeting Korean nationals in the Southeast Asian country.

Cho called for the swift implementation of measures to eradicate online scams, as well as active steps to ensure the safety of Korean nationals there.

The minister, in particular, requested that Phnom Penh government actively cooperate with Korean authorities in establishing a "Korean Desk" and enhancing bilateral police cooperation to prevent harm to Korean nationals and ensure swift responses when necessary.

In response, the ambassador said that Cambodia understands the concerns and position of the Seoul government, and that he would report them accurately to his home government, the ministry said.

South Korea has been consulting with Cambodian authorities over who will conduct the autopsy and plans to carry out the procedure later this month, officials said. His body has not been returned home for two months.

The victim was found dead in Cambodia on Aug. 8 after he left for the country in mid-July, telling his family he was going to attend an exhibition there.

A week after his departure, a blackmailer called his family and demanded 50 million won (US$35,200), saying the student caused trouble and needs to resolve it. Communication with the blackmailer was cut off after four days, and he was found dead two weeks later. (Yonhap)