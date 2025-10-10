SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA, the leading independent Data and AI company and Asia's largest integrated digital commerce player, has partnered with Opptra, a global commerce company enabling the expansion of leading consumer brands into Asia. The strategic collaboration has already brought Hasbro, one of the world's most iconic toy and entertainment brands, into Southeast Asia's fast- growing ecommerce market, with many more global powerhouse brands soon to follow, accelerating their digital-first growth across the region.

The collaboration unites ADA's digital, data, and AI capabilities with Opptra's portfolio of global brands and category expertise. As Southeast Asia's digital economy continues its rapid rise this partnership creates a powerful bridge for international brands to tap into the region's massive ecommerce opportunity.

Through the partnership, ADA will manage and operate flagship marketplace stores for Opptra's global brand portfolio, providing a full suite of ecommerce growth services including digital store operations, AI-powered prediction for scale and efficiency, marketing, creative, and analytics solutions. The collaboration aims to go beyond growing brands' presence across marketplaces, but also to lay the groundwork for direct-to-consumer and omnichannel expansion. Together, ADA and Opptra will onboard and grow leading global brands across key categories including toys, electronics, baby care, and general merchandise.

"Southeast Asia is one of the world's most exciting digital commerce frontiers," said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA. "Our partnership with Opptra will bring global brands into the region's digital marketplaces today, and in the long run, transform how they connect, sell, and grow through data, AI, and technology. Together, we're building a foundation for sustained digital growth that extends beyond marketplace into direct-to-consumer, conversational AI, and next-generation customer experiences."

"At Opptra, we've always believed that global brands can win in Asia if they get two things right: understanding each market deeply and executing locally with precision," said Ranjit Babu, CEO at Opptra, Electronics and General Merchandise. "Partnering with ADA helps us do both, and at scale. Together, we can help brands reach millions of young, digital-first consumers across Southeast Asia quickly, efficiently, and with real impact."

The partnership's first milestone, bringing Hasbro into Southeast Asia, marks the beginning of a broader journey. With a strong pipeline of global brands across multiple categories, ADA and Opptra are set to expand their collaboration, deepening their role in shaping the region's digital commerce and transformation landscape.

About ADA

ADA is the data and AI company that designs, builds, and scales trusted AI-powered commerce experiences that drive measurable outcomes, combining AI Identity & Trust, AI-Powered Personalisation & Commerce, and AI-Ready Data Stack Enablement Solutions. Headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia, and operating across 14 markets with a 1,000-strong team serving 1,500 clients across Retail, CPG, BFSI, and more, ADA helps enterprises unlock value from data and transform marketing and commerce with data, AI, and technology.

Learn more: www.adaglobal.com

About Opptra

Opptra is an AI-native franchising and licensing partner dedicated to launching and scaling global brands across Asia. Founded with the backing of Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, Opptra blends deep domain expertise with advanced technology and a consolidated global supply chain. The company offers end-to-end capabilities including digital brand building, sourcing and manufacturing, and future-ready distribution. With an ecommerce-first approach and omnichannel technology, Opptra empowers brands to penetrate markets swiftly and efficiently.