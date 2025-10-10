The Korea Tourism Organization is intensifying efforts to attract youth groups to Korea by promoting educational tourism models that blend Korean culture with academic experiences.

Riding the global wave of interest in "K-Pop Demon Hunters," the KTO is developing travel programs that incorporate the series’ locations and traditional Korean culture.

One of the first successes of this initiative was the visit of 40 students from Baulkham Hills High School in Australia, according to the KTO. From Sep. 28 to Friday, they enjoyed a 12-day trip that included dancing to the "K-Pop Demon Hunters" soundtrack and visiting iconic filming spots, offering a unique K-culture experience.

Additionally, the KTO is expanding beyond traditional school trips by combining the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, curriculum with Korean culture.

“This model addresses the educational needs of Australian students while fulfilling their desire to experience K-culture,” Michelle Try of the Australian Student Educational Travel Organisation, who recently toured Seoul and Daejeon’s STEM facilities, was quoted as saying by the KTO.

KTO’s team leader for Australia and New Zealand, Baek Ji-hye, revealed that around 7,000 students from the region participated in educational travel programs in 2024, with the number expected to exceed 10,000 this year. She emphasized that KTO will continue to collaborate with educational travel agencies such as Worldstrides and Exchange Me to expand its efforts.

The KTO is also targeting Russia, where travel restrictions to Europe have increased demand for alternative destinations. In partnership with local study abroad agencies, KTO is promoting short-term language courses and English camps in Korea as part of its educational tourism offerings.