Sejong City launched the Hangeul Culture Community on Friday to strengthen cooperation among the public and private sectors to advance Hangeul.

The initiative brings together participants who share a vision for promoting Hangeul, the Korean writing system, and sustaining the city’s cultural policies. Members include Sejong City, Herald Media Group, the King Sejong Commemoration Foundation, the Korean Language Society, Kyobo Bookstore, Uno101, Itabooks and novelist Kim Jin-myung.

At the event, Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho announced plans to establish the Sejong Hangeul Museum, repurposing an existing building in Sejong Central Park into a space for exhibitions, experiences and relaxation.

The city said the museum project aims to overcome the limitations of hosting a biennale without a permanent art museum and to secure a stable venue for year-round exhibitions. The space is expected to open next year with a special exhibition marking both the 580th Hangeul Day and the 100th anniversary of Gagyanal, the earlier commemoration of the Korean alphabet.

During the ceremony, Sejong City and Kyobo Bookstore signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on developing Hangeul-themed goods and social contribution programs to reinforce Sejong’s identity as the city of Hangeul. As part of the partnership, Kyobo Bookstore Executive Director Na Hyun-soo pledged 10 million won ($7,200) to support Hangeul promotion.

Author Kim Jin-myung announced the launch of his new novel project, "The Nation of Sejong," which will depict the story of King Sejong and the creation of Hangeul. The two-volume series will be adapted into a television drama with production support from Uno101.

“I’m deeply honored to embark on this journey with Sejong City, the modern heir to King Sejong’s spirit,” Kim said.