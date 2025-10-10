Saudi Arabia underscored the role of translation, celebrating the 11th King Abdulaziz International Award for Translation in Korea on Sept. 30.

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Riyadh, the award is an international biennial prize recognizing translations to and from Arabic. This year marks its 11th edition, with 226 nominations across 12 languages from 26 countries received, and over 7,127 translated works in 45 languages submitted from more than 60 countries, according to organizers.

The ceremony in Seoul, held in conjunction with World Translation Day, marked the legacy of the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, honoring contributions to knowledge transfer through translation.

In his remarks, Saudi Education Minister Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan applauded King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, noting that the 11th King Abdulaziz International Prize for Translation in Korea demonstrates Saudi Arabia's commitment to scholarship and knowledge under Saudi Vision 2030.

“Vision 2030 focuses on investing in people and knowledge, through which Saudi Arabia continues to enhance its civilized and global standing in various fields,” he said, underlining translation as a key tool for progress, innovation and a knowledge-based society.

“Please devote greater attention to translation,” the minister said, urging universities, research centers, academic associations, faculty members and experts to enrich academic content and support Saudi Arabia’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

Meanwhile, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Al Muammar, acting chair of the award's board of trustees and general supervisor of the King Abdulaziz Public Library, announced a new category for the 12th Award Ceremony.

"Based on this direction, the Prize Committee has decided to introduce a new category for the 12th Award Ceremony: Translation in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies," Al Muammar said, highlighting translation as a bridge transcending geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries.

"Translation today is no longer confined to traditional forms but intersects and develops with artificial intelligence,” added Al Muammar.

Also in attendance, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies President Park Jeong-woon highlighted the award as a symbol of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

“I trust that (the translation awardees') accomplishments will inspire future generations of translators and further advance the noble mission embodied by this award,” Park said.