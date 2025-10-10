Bar Leone in Hong Kong has officially claimed the title of The World's Best Bar 2025, marking a historic achievement for Asia as the first bar on the continent to top the prestigious ranking. The announcement was made during a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Founded by Rome-born bartender Lorenzo Antinori, Bar Leone is celebrated for its tribute to classic cocktails, Italian pop culture and football. The bar also took home top honors at Asia's 50 Best Bars for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025, continuing its success on the global stage.

Coming in second place is Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City. Known for its theatrical, Great Gatsby-esque ambiance and inventive cocktails with a culinary twist, Handshake Speakeasy has once again earned the title of best bar in North America.

The World's 50 Best Bars ranking also highlighted the ongoing excellence of Sips in Barcelona, which took third place after being named No. 1 last year. Meanwhile, Paradiso, another Barcelona favorite, secured the fourth spot.

In Seoul, Zest earned a notable place at No.16 on the global list, standing out for its commitment to sourcing locally produced ingredients, such as vegetables and city honey harvested from its own beehives. Zest has built a reputation for championing hyper-local elements while offering global spirits, including those from Korean micro-distilleries.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, remarked, "It is a delight to unveil Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar 2025, and this achievement is a testament to the commitment of Bar Leone in redefining hospitality excellence. We are proud to spotlight the diversity of the global bar landscape."