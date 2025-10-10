Rolling Stone magazine released its list of "The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far" Wednesday, with four songs from K-pop musicians making the cut.

BTS claimed the highest spot at No. 37 with “Spring Day,” the lead track off “You Never Walk Alone,” a reissue of its second album, “Wings.”

The magazine touted it as “a signature song for one of the century’s biggest pop acts.” The 2017 release is “a surging, triumphal power ballad,” it wrote, and “has a transcendent feel, soon to be mirrored in the band’s global takeover.”

Blackpink’s 2018 hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du” ranked No. 142. The catchy anthem fronted its first EP “Square Up,” with the music video amassing over 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

“Fueled by whirling trap snares and glitching synths,” the single "showcases all four of the group's members in thrilling fashion,” said the magazine.

Girls’ Generation sat at No. 170 with “Gee” from 2010, and NewJeans made the list at No. 206 with its debut single, “Hype Boy.”