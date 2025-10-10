Girl group celebrates 10th anniversary with special album 'TEN: The Story Goes On'

A decade is not just 10 years' worth of time — it's 10 years of growth and stretches long enough to change everything.

Twice took the global music scene by storm when they debuted with "Like OOH-AHH" in October 2015. Fast forward 10 years, and the nine bandmates have matured, growing into a K-pop juggernaut that continues to rewrite the pop playbook — and the story is only getting better.

As they look back on their journey, the girl group is celebrating its 10th anniversary with "TEN: The Story Goes On," released Friday. The album is a special gift for Once, the group's official fandom, which has shown unwavering love and support through thick and thin.

As the name suggests, the special album aims to show how Twice's journey is ongoing. This message is especially reflected through the lead track "Me + You," a smooth, R&B-influenced pop tune about the lasting friendship and connection between Twice and its fans.

The album also brims with solo songs by each member: "Meeeeee" by Nayeon, "Fix A Drink" by Jeongyeon, "Move Like That" by Momo, "Decaffeinated" by Sana, "ATM" by Jihyo, "Stone Cold" by Mina, "Chess" by Dahyun, "In My Room" by Chaeyoung" and "Dive In" by Tzuyu.

Meanwhile, Twice announced additional stops for its sixth world tour, "This Is For," to meet and greet fans in Taiwan, North America and Europe. The tour will be the largest in the group's career so far, taking it to 42 cities around the world.

Twice will also meet fans at the "10ve Universe" fan meeting on Oct. 18 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.