Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol met with the heads of key finance ministry-affiliated agencies on Friday, underscoring the importance of thoroughly implementing the government's key policy priorities, Koo's office said.

The meeting brought together the heads of the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service and the Public Procurement Service, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"Please contribute to improving the productivity of public services and to spreading innovation in the private sector," Koo said during the meeting, noting that the agencies should actively adopt and utilize artificial intelligence.

The Lee Jae Myung administration earlier unveiled a five-year economic development blueprint that positions AI as a core growth engine while seeking to foster what it calls a "super-innovation economy" driven by cutting-edge technologies and structural reforms.

Koo also addressed the recent data center fire, calling for both swift restoration efforts and a comprehensive review of disaster response protocols. (Yonhap)