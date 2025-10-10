South Korea lost to Morocco in the round of 16 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Coached by Lee Chang-won, the young Taegeuk Warriors only got a late penalty in their 2-1 loss at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, on Thursday.

This was South Korea's fourth consecutive appearance in the knockout stage of the U-20 tournament.

South Korea finished third in Group B with four points from a win, a draw and a loss, and qualified for the round of 16 as the third-best team among four No. 3 seeds.

Against Morocco, defender Shin Min-ha was charged with an own goal just eight minutes into the match, when Yassir Zabiri's bicycle kick went in off his leg.

Zabiri scored one on his own to double Morocco's lead in the 58th minute.

Kim Tae-won converted a penalty during second-half stoppage time for South Korea's lone goal in the loss.

South Korea had 14 shot attempts to Morocco's eight but only put three on target, compared with Morocco's two. (Yonhap)