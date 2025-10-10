The restoration rate for the government's online services affected by a data center fire on Sept. 26 has exceeded 30 percent, authorities said Friday.

As of midnight on Thursday, 214 out of 709 online administrative services hit by the fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 30.2 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Among the restored services are the Public Procurement Service's next-generation comprehensive shopping mall, the interior ministry's central permanent records management system, the finance ministry's National Assembly business support system and the land ministry's real estate administration intelligence system.

During the weeklong extended Chuseok holiday that began Oct. 3, a total of 47 systems returned to normal. The fire began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room of the NIRS on Sept. 26 and was completely extinguished the following day. (Yonhap)