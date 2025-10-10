Jungkook of BTS rewrote K-pop history with his solo album, which sold 3 million copies, label Big Hit Music announced Friday, citing a local tally.

“Golden” is the first album from a Korean solo artist to achieve the feat. Released in November 2023, it sold more than 2.4 million copies in its first week and 1 million in the first three hours, shattering previous K-pop solo act records.

The album debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2 and went on to spend a total of 25 weeks on the main albums chart, the longest run for an Asian solo singer.

Meanwhile, Jimin reached 300 million streams on Spotify with “Be Mine,” a B-side track from his second solo album, “Muse.” This is the seventh time he has achieved the feat with a solo release.