S.Coups X Mingyu, the newest Seventeen subunit, placed its first EP atop Oricon’s major album rankings, according to the charts published Thursday.

“Hype Vibes” debuted atop Oricon's Daily Album Ranking when it was released last month and sold over 880,000 copies in the first week, breaking the first-week sales record from a K-pop subunit. The previous record was held by Junghan X Wonwoo, whose first single, “This Man,” sold over 787,000 copies last year.

The two idols, along with their bandmates, were spotted at the airport on Thursday, ahead of their trip to Seattle. Seventeen will be visiting five US cities for nine shows until the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the trio comprising The8, Mingyu and Vernon dropped “Illegal + Seventeen” on Friday. The track is a remake of "Illegal" by PinkPantheress, which was released in May.