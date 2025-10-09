SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently announced that a consortium comprising MKX Technologies, MOGOX (trading as Zhidao Network Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing) and BYD (Singapore), has been awarded the contract for Singapore's autonomous bus service pilot project. This landmark initiative establishes Singapore's first L4 autonomous public bus pilot, marking a strategic advancement in the company's global expansion.

In the second half of 2026, LTA plans to deploy autonomous public buses for pilot operations on Service 191 in one-north and Service 400 along Marina Bay and Shenton Way. Connecting major hubs such as Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Gardens by the Bay and MRT stations, the initiative marks the first time autonomous buses have been incorporated into a public transport system overseas for real-world daily use.

In January this year, LTA launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) to seek industry's proposals to pilot autonomous public bus services. These autonomous buses will be deployed from mid-2026 for an initial period of three years. MOGOX distinguished itself from several competitors through its advanced L4 full-stack autonomous driving technology, proven deployment experience, and reliable delivery capabilities.

As a core technical service provider for the project, MOGOX is tasked with L4 full-stack autonomous driving technology R&D and providing integrated hardware and software suites for autonomous vehicles, including components such as lidar, millimeter-wave radar, and cameras, along with fleet management and remote operation systems.

"We commend the strong collaboration with our consortium partners MKX and BYD," said Bin Lv, Vice President of MOGOX. "In the next phase, we will maintain our joint efforts to implement and advance the autonomous driving project in Singapore."

As a technology company focused on building AI Network and developing applications for L4 autonomous driving technology, MOGOX is one of the few companies in China that has established joint ventures with multiple commercial vehicle manufacturers and engaged in deep collaboration on autonomous vehicle R&D and real-world deployment.

In recent years, MOGOX has consistently deepened the integration of AI capabilities with autonomous driving technologies. By employing end-to-end perception models and hybrid architectures, the company has significantly enhanced vehicle adaptability and generalization capabilities in urban scenarios. Coupled with its self-developed MogoMind physical AI large model, the vehicles are endowed with deep cognitive and autonomous decision-making abilities, ensuring high safety and reliability of the autonomous driving system in real-road conditions.

Currently, MOGOBUS autonomous buses have been deployed in regular operations across open roads, scenic areas, and campuses in more than 10 provinces in China, having accumulated over 2 million kilometers of safe driving distance and served more than 200,000 passenger rides. These vehicles have repeatedly provided autonomous shuttle services for international events and competitions, including the United Nations Global Environmental Scientists Conference, the 31st FISU World University Games, and the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Moving forward, MOGOX will deepen collaboration with Singapore's transport authority and local partners, contributing to the development of safe, smart, and sustainable public transportation systems in Singapore and more cities worldwide. Through these efforts, autonomous driving is poised to become another exemplary showcase of Chinese technological innovation on the global stage.