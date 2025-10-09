About to become the most-capped player in South Korean men's national football team history, Son Heung-min said Thursday he hopes the occasion will bring him joy and happiness.

Son is currently tied with his current national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and former striker Cha Bum-kun with 136 caps. He is expected to get the start against Brazil in a friendly match at 8 p.m. Friday at Seoul World Cup Stadium and grab the sole possession of the lead.

Son, 33, made his international debut on Dec. 30, 2010, as a teenager.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has allowed me to play for the country for 15 years," Son said at his prematch press conference at the stadium. "I understand the meaning of donning the national flag. I've been able to grow both as a person and an athlete. I am thankful for the opportunity to make history while doing something I love."

As for what the record will mean to him, Son said, "If I take the field, I want to get the result I want, and I hope it will be the happiest day ever."

South Korea have beaten Brazil only once in their eight meetings. Their most recent match came in the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where South Korea lost 4-1 after conceding all four goals in the first half. Son has played in four of those seven losses.

"I think everyone on our team is excited to play a world-class team like Brazil and we can't wait to get on the field," Son said of the sixth-ranked opponent. "It will obviously be a difficult match for us, but I hope we get to learn a lot from it."

Brazil went through a coaching change earlier this year, sacking Dorival Junior after 14 months in March and replacing him with Carlo Ancelotti in May. They struggled during their regional World Cup qualifiers and finished behind four countries to punch their ticket to the big tournament.

Son said he has been fortunate to have played Brazil as often as he has during his career and each match represented a good learning experience.

"Many great teams experience difficulties during World Cup qualifiers and Brazil also had some difficult situations with their coaching change," Son said. "But to me, Brazil will always be a team fighting for the top spot in the FIFA rankings."

Son is gearing up for his fourth and possibly last World Cup. He said he is determined to pay attention to every little detail in his preparation.

"I've been disappointed with not being able to show my best possible performances, and we have to prepare thoroughly to eliminate those situations," Son said. "I've been talking with young players about that quite often. We have to challenge ourselves."