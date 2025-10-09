Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday to attend celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the creation of North Korea's ruling party, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, marking the first visit by China's No. 2 leader to the North in 16 years.

Li's arrival in Pyongyang marked the first goodwill visit to North Korea by a Chinese premier since former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's trip to the North in October 2009.

The three-day visit by Li to Pyongyang came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Beijing last month and attended China's military parade, joining Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, in a display of solidarity against the West.

Upon arrival, Li emphasized the "profound traditional friendship" enjoyed by the two countries, pledging to strengthen strategic communications and close exchanges with Pyongyang, Xinhua said in an English-language dispatch from Pyongyang.

"In recent years, under the strategic guidance and personal efforts of (President Xi Jinping and leader Kim Jong-un), China-DPRK relations have been brimming with new dynamism and vitality," Li was quoted as saying. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

He said China stands ready to work with North Korea to follow through on the agreements reached by Kim and Xi during their talks in Beijing last month, as well as to strengthen strategic communications, maintain close exchanges and push for friendly cooperation, so as to make greater contributions to regional and world peace.

North Korea is expected to stage large-scale celebrations for the party anniversary, including a military parade and mass games, and it has invited high-ranking representatives from foreign countries.

When North Korea staged a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the ruling party in 2015, Liu Yunshan, then a No. 5 member of the ruling Chinese party's Politburo Standing Committee, attended the event as China's representative.

The upcoming celebrations are also set to be attended by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, and Vietnam's leader, To Lam.