A special counsel team has filed for an arrest warrant for a former justice minister over his alleged role in last year's short-lived martial law imposition, officials said Thursday.

The special counsel team investigating the martial law turmoil sought the warrant to arrest former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae on charges including involvement in the incident and abuse of power, officials said.

On Dec. 3, then President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, but the National Assembly voted to lift it shortly thereafter, leading to his removal from the presidency.

The former justice minister is accused of ordering ministry officials to review the dispatch of prosecutors to the central investigative body under a martial law decree and to assess the detention capacities of correctional facilities in connection with the martial law imposition.

The special counsel team questioned Park in person last month, but he reportedly denied any wrongdoing.