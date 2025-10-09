진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Korea's 4.5-day workweek plan stirs business backlash

기사요약: 정부가 이재명 대통령의 공약인 주 4.5일제 도입을 추진하자, 기업들은 생산성 개선 없이 근무시간만 줄면 경제에 부담이 될 수 있다며 우려를 나타내고 있다.

[1] The South Korean government is pushing ahead with a 4.5-day workweek, a flagship campaign pledge of President Lee Jae Myung, drawing concerns from the business community, which warns that reduced hours could undermine productivity and drive up costs.

pledge: 약속

draw concerns: 우려를 일으키다

undermine: 약화시키다

[2] On the campaign trail, Lee proposed reducing the statutory workweek from 40 hours to 36 hours without a pay cut, with a goal of bringing Korea’s average annual working hours below the OECD average of 1,742 hours by 2030. The average Korean worked 1,874 hours a year as of 2023. Lee is ultimately aiming for a 4-day workweek, or 32 hours a week.

statutory: 법에 따른

ultimately: 결국

[3] The Ministry of Government Legislation last week said it plans to submit a new bill on a work hour reduction to the National Assembly by the end of this year as part of 123 planned government legislative initiatives. The new legislation, tentatively called the "Reduced Working Hours Support Act,” is expected to introduce subsidies and tax breaks for companies that adopt shorter hours.

legislative: 입법의

tentatively: 잠정적으로

subsidy: 보조금

[4] Meanwhile, the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Wednesday launched a tripartite task force consisting of labor unions, business groups and government agencies to come up with a roadmap for cutting hours.

tripartite: 삼자간의

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10585955

