Political disputes persisted through the Chuseok holiday over President Lee Jae Myung and his wife Kim Hea Kyung's recent appearance at JTBC's cooking reality show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator."

Although the latest episode, aired Monday, recorded the viewership ratings of 8.9 percent — the highest of all episodes in two seasons — Lee's political opponents continued to accuse the liberal president of turning a blind eye to the "national disaster" stemming from the recent massive data center blaze by pushing ahead with the variety show filming.

Monday's episode had four Korean chefs compete to attract the presidential couple by creating or reinterpreting recipes featuring Korean homegrown ingredients. Each chef presented a condensed chicken soup, Samgyetang, with toppings of fried chicken and scallion; four types of Korean snacks with pine nuts, also called jat; Korean rice cake mixed with dried radish leaves known as siragei; and fried scorched rice with siraegi toppings.

While the ruling bloc hailed Lee's appearance at the variety show as a chance to promote the outstanding features of Korean food recipes and its ingredients to the world, the main opposition People Power Party blasted the liberal bloc for its failure to cancel the "self-admiring" TV show after a data center fire that led to partial paralysis of the electronic government services and a death of a civil servant. The main opposition party also accused the liberal bloc of attempting to silence the opponents who raised questions about Lee's participation on the show.

Both sides have turned to legal measures against their opponents.

After the presidential office announced Oct. 2 that the episode of Lee and Kim was set to air Sunday, Rep. Joo Jin-woo, a People Power Party lawmaker, raised suspicions on Oct. 3 that the presidential couple filmed the episode while the nation was experiencing the fallout of the data center fire.

Joo also demanded that the presidential office reveal Lee's itinerary for the two days following Sept. 26, the night the fire broke out, claiming that Lee stayed silent on the matter while filming at the TV studio.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, in a statement on Oct. 3, threatened to file a lawsuit against Joo for spreading misinformation. She said Lee was briefed about the situation over the data center fire on Sept. 26 and held meetings on Sept. 28, and therefore did not remain silent. Kang, however, did not reveal when the filming took place.

Joo hit back at Kang's claim, saying that he had proof that the presidential couple's filming took place on Sept. 28, which presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon conceded on Saturday while opening up about Lee's itineraries during the data center crisis. Joo on Monday countersued Kang and Rep. Park Soo-hyun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea for defamation.

In the meantime, the presidential office requested that the airing date for the presidential couple's episode be postponed to Monday, given the mourning period for the death of a civil servant handling the data center fire case.

Over the Chuseok holiday on Sunday, Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the People Power Party, posted on his Facebook that the liberal bloc's claims regarding Lee's schedules after the fire were "a lie." Jang was sued by Rep. Kim Hyun-jung of the Democratic Party for defamation on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Jang said in a party meeting that the ruling bloc had "turned to (legal) threats, blackmailing and incitement to conceal the truth," adding that the bloc turned on him in the face of an unprecedented national digital crisis.

Jang also criticized the Lee administration for its failure to reach a tariff deal with the US. "Please take care of the US tariffs, not a refrigerator," Jang said Thursday.