The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that major roads in Jongno-gu — one of the most historic districts and a go-to travel destination in Seoul — will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on Sunday for the annual Seoul Race, with 12,500 participants expected to join.

Seoul Race has become one of the city’s premier running events since 2003, featuring a scenic course that takes runners through major downtown landmarks, ranging from Cheonggyecheon, an artificially restored stream running through central Seoul, to Jongmyo, a royal ancestral shrine and UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Gwanghwamun Square, home to many of Seoul’s iconic cultural venues.

With this year’s race featuring a half-marathon and an 11-kilometer course, traffic will be controlled along major roads, such as Euljiro stretching some 3.5 kilometers through the heart of Seoul in Jung-gu in central Seoul, as well as Saejongdaero, Namdaemun-ro and Cheonggyecheon-ro.

But the city government, which co-hosts the annual event, explained that it will lift traffic restrictions sequentially once all participants have passed each section of the running courses to minimize public inconvenience.

Eighty-two Seoul bus routes that normally pass through parts of Jongno-gu and Jung-gu will be detoured during the running event as well.

Though the running courses pass by subway stations including Jonggak Station, Jongno 5-ga Station, Dongdaemun Station, Gwanghwamun Station and more, the Seoul Metropolitan Government decided not to close station exits.

The city government has announced that it will deploy safety personnel to ensure both runners and the public’s safety, in addition to setting up medical booths to prevent accidents due to the large crowds. Banners and traffic signs are set to be installed along the route prior to the race to ensure pedestrians and commuters are well informed in advance.

“This year’s Seoul Race once again offers participants the opportunity to enjoy the city’s beautiful fall scenery while running through iconic landmarks like Cheonggyecheon. Although traffic congestion is expected due to road closures, we ask for people’s understanding and cooperation to ensure a safe and successful event,” said Koo Jong-won, head of the city's tourism and sports bureau, in a press release Thursday.