Israel says detainees are safe, will be deported soon

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered “all-out diplomatic efforts” to swiftly resolve the detention of a South Korean national aboard a Gaza-bound aid ship that was seized by the Israeli military.

Lee made the order after the Israeli military intercepted 11 Gaza-bound aid vessels attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade in the Mediterranean Sea early Wednesday. The Israeli military detained scores of activists aboard, including a South Korean national, named Kim Ah-hyun, 27.

“President Lee has ordered officials to use all-out diplomatic efforts to guarantee the safety, prompt release and early return of the South Korean national held by Israeli forces,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement.

The detained flotilla, under the banner of “Thousand Madleens to Gaza,” approached waters near Gaza on Tuesday, carrying more than 150 activists from around 30 countries as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third year. On board were doctors, politicians and three Turkish lawmakers, along with food and medical supplies for Gaza’s hospitals, according to local civic groups.

In a video Kim recorded on the Gaza-bound ship and posted on social media, Kim called for help, saying, “Please urge the South Korean government to put pressure on Israel to secure my prompt release.”

The South Korean government and its embassy in Israel have been in close contact with Israeli authorities to ensure that the South Korean national remains safe during Israel’s ongoing operation.

In response to the latest seizure, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the flotilla was detained for attempting to breach a “lawful maritime blockade” and approach a combat zone, adding that those on board have been taken to an Israeli port and will soon be deported, according to foreign media reports.

Earlier, on Oct. 1, another Gaza aid flotilla — the Global Sumud Fleet — was also intercepted by the Israeli Navy as it approached Gaza carrying humanitarian supplies. Most of the roughly 470 activists on board, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, were detained and deported on Oct. 6.