North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to "eliminate" movements that undermine the authority of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and called for strict discipline, the North's state media reported Thursday.

Kim made the remark during a visit to the Party Founding Museum in Pyongyang the previous day, ahead of the 80th founding anniversary of the ruling party Friday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"We should continue to firmly consolidate strict order and sound discipline climate within the Party, while giving precedence to the process of finding out and eliminating in time all sorts of elements and acts that undermine the Party's leadership prestige," Kim was quoted as saying in an English-language speech transcript carried by the KCNA.

Kim called for a change in the attitude of party officials and warned them to refrain from "evil practices such as ignorance, incompetence, irresponsibility, self-protection, formalism and expediency, as well as arbitrariness, high-handedness and abuse of power."

Kim was accompanied by members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK, officials of the WPK Central Committee and leading officials of the Party committees of ministries and national institutions, according to the KCNA.

The North is set to celebrate the upcoming party anniversary with a large-scale military parade attended by senior officials from China and Russia. North Korea usually stages military parades on party anniversaries that end in zero or five. (Yonhap)