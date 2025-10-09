The Senate has confirmed US President Donald Trump's pick for assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, a post that deals with key regional issues, including those on the Korean Peninsula, Congress's website showed Wednesday.

The upper chamber endorsed Michael DeSombre, former ambassador to Thailand, for the post in a 51-47 vote on Tuesday, as Trump is set to visit South Korea late this month on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

During his confirmation hearing in May, DeSombre underscored his desire to pursue "commercial diplomacy" with countries in the Indo-Pacific, as Trump seeks to reduce America's trade deficit, attract foreign investment and boost domestic manufacturing.

He also laid out three policy priorities -- enhancing US security through cooperation with allies and partners in the region, promoting US prosperity through robust commercial diplomacy and "reciprocal" trade relations and making America safer by eliminating the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the United States.

DeSombre served as a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, a New York-based law firm, where he leads affairs related to mergers and acquisitions in Asia. He joined the firm in 2021 after serving as the ambassador to Thailand from 2020-2021.

He has a bachelor's degree in quantitative economics and a master's degree in East Asian studies from Stanford University. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School.

On Tuesday, the Senate also confirmed Thomas DiNanno, former deputy assistant secretary of state, as under secretary of state for arms control and international security -- a post that handles matters related to America's extended deterrence to South Korea -- in a 51-47 vote.

Extended deterrence refers to the US commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear arms, to defend its allies. (Yonhap)