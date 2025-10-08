Major roads and expressways were partially congested across South Korea on Wednesday, the sixth day of the extended Chuseok holiday.

With Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival, falling on Monday, South Koreans have been enjoying an extended holiday from Friday to Thursday, as Chuseok falls between National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day, which marks the creation of the Korean alphabet.

As of 8 a.m., travel times were estimated at six hours and 50 minutes from Seoul to the southeastern city of Busan, four hours and 40 minutes to the southeastern city of Daegu, and an hour and 48 minutes to the central city of Daejeon, according to the Korea Expressway Corp.

Inbound travel times were shorter at five hours estimated from Busan to Seoul, four hours and 52 minutes from Daegu and an hour and 40 minutes from Daejeon, the KEC said.

A total of 5.46 million vehicles were forecast to be on the road nationwide Wednesday, including 320,000 departing from the Seoul metropolitan area for other provinces and 330,000 heading toward Seoul from other regions. (Yonhap)