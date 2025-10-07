Korea Zinc Honorary Chairman Choi Chang-gul, a key figure who transformed the company into the world’s leading nonferrous metal producer, passed away at the age of 84.

According to Korea Zinc on Tuesday, Choi had been receiving treatment at Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno, Seoul, after battling a long illness.

Born in 1941 in Bongsan, Hwanghae Province -- now part of North Korea -- Choi was a founding member of Korea Zinc in 1974 and dedicated more than five decades to the company. Under his leadership, the firm grew from a modest smelter in a resource-scarce country into the world’s foremost integrated nonferrous metal manufacturer, surpassing century-old global rivals within just 30 years.

The company highlighted that Choi’s leadership philosophy emphasized collective strength over individual glory. In a 2014 in-house interview marking Korea Zinc’s 40th anniversary, he said, “Korea Zinc was not built by a single hero, but by the dedication of every employee. I believe in the power of organization over individual brilliance. A strong team is far more important than a star player.”

Guided by his vision, Korea Zinc evolved into a world-class integrated smelting enterprise producing a broad range of essential metals -- from base metals such as zinc, lead and copper to strategic materials like antimony, indium and bismuth, as well as precious metals, including gold and silver.

The company underscored that Choi’s spirit of unity and resilience empowered Korea Zinc to overcome challenges such as hostile takeover attempts and solidify its position as a global leader contributing to economic security and supply chain stability.

In the first half of this year, Korea Zinc posted a record-high consolidated revenue of 7.66 trillion won ($5.42 billion). It also joined the Korean government’s economic delegation to the US in August as the only refining company. This was part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in semiconductors, batteries and advanced materials critical to the two nations’ industrial security.

During the visit, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Lockheed Martin, a Maryland-based defense contractor, to supply germanium -- a key strategic mineral for semiconductors, thermal imaging devices and satellite solar panels. As China currently accounts for approximately 68 percent of the world’s germanium, the agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Korea-US critical mineral supply chain alliance.

In June, Korea Zinc made its first shipment of 20 tons of antimony -- a critical metal for defense, semiconductor and energy applications -- to the US, followed by additional exports in August and September. As Korea’s only antimony producer, the company is playing a pivotal role in reshaping global supply chains by providing key materials to US defense companies amid growing instability from China’s export restrictions.

Meanwhile, a four-day company funeral will be held at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Gangnam, from Tuesday, with Vice Chairman Lee Je-joong serving as the head of the funeral committee.