South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged on Tuesday to devote himself entirely to improving people’s lives, saying he is willing to “endure misunderstanding and criticism, even if it means giving my liver and gall,” as long as it benefits the public.

In a message celebrating the Chuseok holiday posted on Instagram and X, Lee wrote, “With a humble heart, I once again promise to look more closely after the people’s lives today and their livelihoods tomorrow.” His remarks came amid intensifying political attacks against the stalling tariff negotiation with the US, a state-run data center fire and his recent appearance on a TV cooking show.

Lee’s reference to “giving my liver and gall” comes from a Korean idiom expressing a willingness to make any sacrifice for a greater cause. Sources said the reference appears to have meant to show his determination to protect Korea’s key interests in trade negotiations with the US, even if it requires making difficult concessions to the Trump administration.

Lee’s remark also came amid opposition criticism over his appearance on a cooking show titledm “Chef & My Fridge.” His office has explained the event was as part of a Chuseok holiday campaign to promote Korean cuisine. The opposition, however, blasted as inappropriate while the nation was still grappling with the aftermath of a Sep. 26 fire at a state-run data center in Daejeon that disrupted 647 government services.

“As president, my greatest duty is to carefully attend to the people, each living in different circumstances and conditions,” Lee said. “As I mentioned in my Chuseok greeting, I know that many cannot fully enjoy the holidays due to the difficult realities of everyday life. Still, I hope everyone could find a moment to share encouragement, hope and courage with their loved ones.”

Lee also shared four photos taken with First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, both dressed in traditional Korean hanbok, which are believed to have been taken for his Chuseok greeting on Saturday.