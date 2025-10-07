South Korea's new top envoy to the US pledged Monday to reinforce the Seoul-Washington alliance, stressing it as the "foundation" of "pragmatic" diplomacy that President Lee Jae Myung's administration pursues.

Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during her inauguration ceremony at the Korean Embassy in Washington. Earlier in the day, she submitted a copy of her credentials to Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol of the US at the State Department.

"Ambassador Kang stressed that despite complex global challenges, our government will respond nimbly through pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests, and that the South Korea-US alliance lies at the foundation of pragmatic diplomacy," the embassy said in a press release.

She underscored her commitment to further strengthen the alliance, which she said has been developing into a "future-oriented comprehensive" alliance with three pillars at its core -- security, economy and cutting-edge technology.

She also pledged to deepen communication with the US government, Congress, academia and media, as well as cooperation with the Korean community.

Kang officially began her ambassadorial duties after presenting a copy of her credentials to Crowley.

In the meeting with Crowley, she vowed to faithfully carry out a role as a "bridge of communication" between Seoul and Washington so as to ensure that the bilateral relationship will further develop through engagements, including during US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to South Korea on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to begin late this month.

Crowley congratulated her on the start of her ambassadorship, pledging to make all efforts needed for close coordination over pending bilateral issues, including Trump's planned trip to Korea, according to the embassy.

Kang arrived in the US on Saturday, vowing to mobilize "all embassy capacities" to help address trade and other bilateral issues with the US She served as Seoul's foreign minister from 2017-2021 during the administration of former President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)