Festival opens 12th edition featuring entries from 26 countries for young audiences

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates — "A Better Place," a Pakistani-Korean production about an abandoned child who finds an unlikely guardian in an undocumented South Asian immigrant, opened the 12th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth on Sunday evening.

The 13-minute short by filmmaker Ali Sohail set the tone for a festival edition spotlighting Korean cinema alongside first-time entries from Ecuador, Belize and Sao Tome and Principe.

The festival runs through Oct. 12 and features 74 films selected from 1,740 submissions across 26 countries. Founded in 2012 as the Gulf region's first event dedicated exclusively to children's cinema, it has steadily broadened its reach while maintaining focus on youth voices and educational programming.

Korea as guest of honor

Korea takes center stage this year as the festival's guest of honor, with Korean films featured across multiple sections. Titles include Kim Yong-hwan's webtoon-based animated feature "Your Letter" and Jung Se-ryeong's 70-minute TV film "2:15 PM," which will make its Middle East premiere during Friday's green carpet presentation.

Six Korean shorts compete in the International Short Film category: Min Ju-hong's "My Affection Is Alive," Kim Myo-gyeoung's "The Report Card," Park Ji-wan and Hui Ji-yey's "How To Open the Door," Ali Sohail's "A Better Place," Kim Young-jun's "Cat Translator" and Park Ho-beom's "The Good Student."

Another six Korean works from student filmmakers feature in the Child and Youth Film section, including Shin Seo-yeon's "Anamnesis," Jeong Ji-woo's "My Shortcake" and "To The Lactea" by Lee Chae-min, Lee Ha-jung and Hong Su-min.

The festival's 16-member international jury includes three Korean cinema figures: animation director Ahn Jae-hoon ("Green Days," "The Shaman Sorceress"), filmmaker Lee Hyun-jung ("Night Song") and film critic Lee Sang-yong, who will evaluate animated features, student shorts and feature films, respectively.

Opening Ceremony Honors Regional Talent

At Sunday's ceremony held at Al Qasimia University Theatre, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the festival at Al Qasimia University Theatre and presented lifetime achievement awards to Arab artists. That included Emirati actor Abdullah Saleh and Saudi actor Abdulmohsen Al Nemer at the UAE and Gulf levels, plus Syrian actor Abed Fahed at the Middle East level.

Youth honors went to Emirati actor Marwan Abdullah Saleh (UAE level) and Bahraini artist Hala Al Turk (Gulf level), while Syrian actor Basel Khayat received a special award.

In his acceptance speech, Marwan Abdullah Saleh described the festival as "a platform for youth and a source of inspiration" that has nurtured confidence and creative ambition over the past 12 years.

Festival director Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi laid out the event's broader mission in her opening remarks. Cinema, she said, goes beyond entertainment -- it functions as "a tool for learning, reflection and discovery." She pointed to the festival's panel discussions and workshop sessions that encourage young people to express themselves and turn ideas into reality.

Addressing the global scope of this year's program, Sheikha Jawaher cited Korean cinema's "depth, artistry and powerful performances" as an example of how film transcends language and acts as both a "vital economic driver and a form of soft power." In line with that focus, Friday's schedule will feature special sessions on Korean cinema, including talks from filmmakers, hands-on workshops and discussions on the country's expanding cultural footprint.

Screenings take place at VOX Cinema in City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, with morning sessions reserved for students and evening shows open to the public. Venues at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park also host workshops and activities throughout the week.