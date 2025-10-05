North Korea has launched its annual defense exhibition for the third consecutive year, with leader Kim Jong-un describing it as "the results" of the country's projects to modernize and advance its military capabilities, state media reported, Sunday.

The "Defence Development 2025" kicked off in Pyongyang the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

In a speech at the event, Kim touted it as the "recent results of the important projects ... to put the structure of the DPRK's military capabilities, with its nuclear deterrent as the backbone, on an increasingly modern, advanced footing."

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kim accused South Korea and the United States of staging various drills based on a nuclear operation scenario and of expanding defense assets in South Korea and the broader region.

"We are closely watching the US' deployment of its means of strategic strike and reconnaissance ... and the mobilization for hostile acts in connection with a new possible threat to our state's security," the North Korean leader said.

He said North Korea has also taken "clear measures" to address them, adding that it has assigned corresponding "special assets" to "the major targets of our concern."

"They themselves should have to judge whether the territory of the ROK would be a safe place in any case," he warned, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)