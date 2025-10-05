JERUSALEM (AFP) — The Israeli army said on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, from where Huthi rebels frequently launch attacks they describe as a response to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," the Israeli Defense Forces said, using an acronym for the air force.

"Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," it said.

The Huthis, who are backed by Iran, regularly send missiles or drones towards Israel, the vast majority of which are shot down.

But last month, a drone attack claimed by the Huthis evaded Israeli air defences and wounded 22 people in the tourist resort of Eilat.

Israel launched in response strikes on what it described as Huthi-linked targets in the rebel-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

The strikes killed at least nine people and wounded more than 170, according to the Huthis.