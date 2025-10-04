Unionized workers at 14 airports across South Korea decided to suspend their strikes Saturday, but employees at the nation's main Incheon International Airport said they will continue their indefinite walkout, raising concerns of travel disruptions during the Chuseok holiday period.

The workers at the 14 airports said they will resume their duties through Oct. 14, when the presidential office is scheduled to meet with officials from the state-run Korea Airports Corp. for talks on the issue.

"If the government and the relevant agencies fail to take responsible action after the talks, we will resume the general strike on Oct. 15," they said in a press release.

Unionized workers at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, will continue their full-scale walkout throughout the Chuseok break, which runs from Friday through next Thursday.

On Wednesday, around 15,000 unionized workers from 15 airports, including those in charge of runway repairs, firefighting and electrical maintenance, launched an indefinite strike.

The workers have demanded improved working conditions, such as more relaxed work shifts, vowing to strike until their demands are met. (Yonhap)