"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animation film "Kpop Demon Hunters," dropped to No. 2 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 after seven consecutive weeks at No. 1.

According to the chart unveiled Friday (British time), "Golden" was overtaken by Olivia Dean's "Man I Need," which had held the No. 2 spot for five straight weeks.

Sung by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x, "Golden" debuted on the chart at No. 93. It went on to spend eight weeks at No. 1 overall, including a seven-week consecutive run, and has remained in the top 10 for 12 consecutive weeks.

The song has also topped the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for seven weeks.

Other songs from the soundtrack also performed high on the British chart, with "Soda Pop," "Your Idol" and "Takedown" ranking fifth, eighth and 76th, respectively.

Released June 20, the animated sensation has officially become the most-watched title in the streaming platform's history across both films and TV series. (Yonhap)