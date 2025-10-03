Elle UK has issued an apology after facing accusations of racism for cropping Rose of Blackpink out of a group photo on Friday.

“We sincerely apologize for a recent post from Paris Fashion Week in which Rose of Blackpink was cropped from a group photo for size,” Elle UK said in a message posted to its Instagram story. “We did not mean to offend anyone.”

The controversy began after the magazine posted a photo taken Monday at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show, which included Rose alongside singer Charli XCX, model Hailey Bieber and actor Zoe Kravitz.

In Elle UK’s version, however, Rose, who is also a global brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, was missing.

The issue escalated further when Charli XCX shared a picture in which Rose was barely visible because she was hidden in a shadow.

Elle UK has since deleted the original post and uploaded individual photos of Rose.