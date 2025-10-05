The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday that a total of 57 Seoul public parking lots will operate for free during Chuseok holiday period.

According to the Seoul Facilities Corp., the free parking period will run for seven days from Oct. 3-9

The parking lots to be opened include those in downtown and other commercial areas such as Jongmyo in central Seoul and one of city’s iconic landmarks Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Parking spaces nearby the Bokjeong Station on Line No. 8, Cheonwang Station on Line No. 7 and Dobongsan Station on Line No. 1, where people can park their cars and transfer to public transportation before entering urban areas, will operate free of charge as well.

The agency plans to improve accessibility for Seoul residents and overseas tourists during the Chuseok holiday by opening parking lots near go-to travel destinations, including Cheonggyecheon, Yeouido, Euljiro, Sadang Station and Cheonho Station.

More detailed information related to the specific locations of the free public parking lots will be available on the official website of Seoul Facilities Corp.