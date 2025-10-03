South Korea’s two semiconductor powerhouses — Samsung Electronics and SK hynix — are accelerating recruitment efforts in anticipation of a new industry “supercycle” driven by explosive demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

A supercycle refers to a prolonged period of expansion that can last years, and in some cases, decades.

Industry sources said Friday that SK hynix began accepting applications this week for its monthly hiring program, October Hynix Talent, which runs through Oct. 15.

The company is seeking experienced professionals in 10 specialized fields, including high-bandwidth memory circuit design, verification and solution development. The total number of recruits is expected to reach the double digits.

The recruitment push comes amid a broader shift in the chip industry, where success increasingly hinges on the ability to integrate memory and logic components into tailored solutions optimized for AI workloads.

SK hynix said the new hires will strengthen its capacity to develop advanced products for use in servers, mobile devices, autonomous vehicles and robotics.

In parallel, the chipmaker is also hiring new graduates across a wide range of divisions, including design, device engineering, research and development, and manufacturing technology. The number of entry-level recruits is projected to reach the triple digits.

Samsung Electronics is also forging ahead with its annual large-scale hiring for entry-level roles. Applicants will sit for the Global Samsung Aptitude Test, or GSAT, on Oct. 25, followed by interviews.

Successful candidates will begin work in the first half of next year, taking up positions in process development and circuit design.

The aggressive recruitment campaigns reflect rising confidence in a prolonged upcycle for high-performance semiconductors. Industry analysts expect the momentum to continue for at least the next two to three years, powered by surging demand for AI servers and mobile DRAM.

A recent report from Morgan Stanley projected that opportunities in the HBM segment will outpace overall market growth, while pricing volatility in conventional DRAM markets is also gaining momentum. The investment bank identified 2027 as a potential peak for the current semiconductor cycle.

“Securing world-class talent in AI-focused semiconductor design is critical to retaining technological leadership,” an industry source who requested anonymity said.

“By bringing in highly skilled professionals, companies can better tailor their solutions to meet the increasingly complex needs of global customers.