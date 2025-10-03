Edward Lee, the Korean American chef who starred in Netflix’s popular cooking competition "Culinary Class Wars," will oversee the welcome dinner for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 31, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Hosting more than 200 guests, including heads of state and business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, Lee said he aimed to show both the tradition and innovation of Korean cuisine.

“Korean food can stay traditional and beautiful, but it can also be global and mix with other cuisines," he said in an interview released by the ministry.

Lee also noted that Korean food is enjoying an unprecedented spotlight globally.

“Everyone is obsessed with Korean food right now. More than any other time, it is enjoying a spotlight around the world,” he said.

The chef, who immigrated to the United States at a young age, explained that food became his strongest link to Korean culture.

“Food was an easy way. You don’t need words, you just need ingredients. Food is art, storytelling, connection, love, respect and care,” he said, adding that innovation must be rooted in an understanding of history.

“If you don’t understand history, your innovation becomes empty. Because you have to understand the past in order to look to the future.”

Lee also spoke about his sense of responsibility toward environmental sustainability, warning that the world's desire for more leads to increased plastic waste.

"When you are a chef, you understand things about nature and agriculture that I think most people don't see. And I see very clearly when there's no fish in the ocean or the fish is become very expensive because they are overfished," he said.

"I want to make sure that we have a future that's beautiful, healthy and nauture. As a chef I feel some responsibility to it because I take a lot from nature to make my food, and I feel a responsibility to also give back” he said, adding that the themes of connection, history and sustainability — which he chose to guide his work — are also key concepts of this year’s APEC.

On the role of cuisine at international gatherings, he said food plays a pivotal part.

"When political leaders or CEOs sit down for a good meal, it is very difficult to argue. Food makes people feel better, and hopefully that leads to good outcomes.”

The dinner will be held at Lahan Select Hotel Gyeongju. Lee will collaborate with chefs from Lotte Hotel to prepare the menu, which will be presented not only in English but also in the national languages of each APEC member country.