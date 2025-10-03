Soaring prices of apartments in Seoul have pushed the total market capitalization of the city's apartments up nearly 10 percent since the end of last year, data showed Friday.

The market value of apartments in the capital city came to around 1,781 trillion won ($1.26 trillion) at the end of September, up 9.3 percent from 1,630 trillion won at the end of 2024, according to a survey by real estate firm Real Estate R114.

The growth far outpaced the nationwide apartment market, which increased about 4.3 percent to 4,141 trillion won over the cited period.

The government has introduced measures to curb surging home prices and household debt, including tighter lending regulations announced on June 27 and policies to boost housing supply.

After weeks of slowing, home prices have picked up again since last month, particularly in Seoul's non-regulated areas.

Outside Seoul, the central administrative city of Sejong saw apartment market capitalization climb about 5.4 percent to 63.8 trillion won, while Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, posted a modest 1.5 percent rise to around 1,179 trillion won, the data showed. (Yonhap)