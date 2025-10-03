US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a "pull-aside" meeting in South Korea late this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday, anticipating a "pretty big breakthrough" in his parallel trade talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Bessent made the remarks during a CNBC interview, a day after Trump also reaffirmed he will meet the Chinese president "in four weeks," as South Korea is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

"The most important thing we are going to see is a meeting, a pull-aside meeting with President Trump and party chair Xi in Korea towards the end of the month," Bessent said.

The secretary underscored the importance of the two leaders' in-person engagement.

"What gives us great comfort is the respect that the two leaders have for each other. So it will be helpful for them to be able to speak in person and set the framework for trade going forward," he said.

Bessent expressed optimism for his own parallel trade talks with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng.

"I think with President Trump's leadership and his relationship, the respect party chair Xi has for him, that this round, which would be our fifth round of talks, should show a pretty big breakthrough," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that a major topic of his discussions with Xi will be soybeans.

China has reportedly stopped buying US soybeans over the past several months, while turning to soybean producers in Brazil and other countries. (Yonhap)