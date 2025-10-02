LG Energy Solution Ltd., a leading battery maker, said Thursday it plans to gradually resume officials' business trips to the United States later this month, about a month after a mass detention in Georgia.

The company has suspended all trips to the U.S. after 47 of its employees and some 250 subcontractor workers were detained in a U.S. immigration raid at a construction site for a joint Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution battery plant on Sept. 4.

LG Energy Solution said the decision follows a working group meeting earlier this week in which Seoul and Washington clarified permissible activities for holders of B-1 short-term business visas.

Under the agreement, Korean companies can use the B-1 visa for activities associated with their investment process in the U.S., such as installing, servicing and repairing equipment purchased from overseas.

Those who enter the U.S. on an ESTA program may also engage in the same activities.

The company stressed it will prioritize employee safety and provide systemic support. It currently operates or is building seven plants in the U.S.

"We will do our best to create a safe environment for business trips and to normalize plant construction in the U.S. in order to maintain trust with customers," the company said. (Yonhap)