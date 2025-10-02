President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday instructed his aides to wipe out hate speech toward foreign tourists, in an apparent reference to a recent surge in anti-China rallies near tourist destinations in Seoul.

During his weekly meeting with secretaries at his office in Seoul, Lee said it is high time to "completely eradicate the self-destructive activities" that not only undermine South Korea's national interest, but also tarnish its reputation.

"I urge relevant government agencies to thoroughly crack down on inciting acts that threaten the safety of foreign tourists here and swiftly prepare special measures to eradicate discriminatory hate speech," Lee said.

"Who would ever want to travel to a country and buy goods there if its people slander them for no reason?"

The move comes as South Korea from Monday temporarily permitted Chinese tourist groups' visa-free entry through June next year. Lee hailed the recent visa-free program as a way to stimulate the domestic economy and revitalize major commercial districts in the country, considering Chinese tourists' spending power.

But such an opportunity for an economic rebound has been plagued by "groundless rumors and hate speech targeting a specific country and its people," Lee said, without elaboration.

"We should be more than thankful, encouraging and welcome," Lee said. "How can we tolerate hateful remarks, hatred, cursing and violence?"

Before the visa-free program came into effect, the Chinese Embassy in South Korea issued a security notice to encourage Chinese travelers to avoid rallies in key Seoul locations such as the Myeong-dong shopping district in Jung-gu as well as Daerim-dong in Yeongdeungpo-gu, where a de facto Chinatown is located.