SK Chemicals announced Thursday it will be participating in K 2025, the world’s largest plastics and rubber trade fair held in Dusseldorf, Germany, which runs Oct. 8-15.

Held every three years, the K fair is considered one of the top global exhibitions for the chemical and plastics industries, alongside NPE in the US and Chinaplas in China, and is the largest of the three. This year’s event, themed “The Power of Plastics! Green, Smart, Responsible,” will feature more than 3,000 companies from 61 countries.

Under the slogan “On-hand solution for a sustainable tomorrow,” SK Chemicals will present over 70 commercialized end products and industrial goods developed with its recyclable, recycled and bio-based materials.

In the Recyclable and Recycled tracks, the company will operate a dedicated Recycle Zone, highlighting fully commercialized products made with circular-recycled materials such as Skypet CR and Ecotria Claro. The zone will also feature an immersive closed-loop solution demonstration covering the entire cycle from waste plastic collection and depolymerization to new material production and commercialization.

SK Chemicals also plans to showcase its latest recycled applications in the fast-growing automotive sector. The company will exhibit yarn and finished vehicle mats developed with Austrian automotive carpet maker Durmont, as well as headliner developed with Hyundai Motor, now installed in the Ioniq 5.

In the Bio category, the company will display end products using Ecozen, a high-heat copolyester containing up to 15 percent biomass by carbon content. The lineup includes small appliances, food containers, baby tableware and sports bottles. Items made with Ecotrion, a 100 percent bio-based polyol, will also be featured, ranging from spandex and synthetic leather materials to finished goods such as shoes, gloves and golf balls.

Additional highlights include Skygreen, a copolyester with high transparency and chemical resistance used in cosmetics, packaging and appliances, and Skypel, a polyester-based thermoplastic elastomer offering both rubber-like elasticity and engineering-plastic performance for automotive parts, hoses, subsea cables and breathable films.

Meanwhile, Europe’s recycled PET market is expected to expand by more than 7 percent annually following the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation enacted in February. The global plastics recycling market is projected to reach $120 billion by 2030, nearly doubling from $58 billion in 2019.

“We will continue to expand collaboration with global companies and further strengthen the company’s technological and brand leadership as the market shifts toward recycled plastics,” CEO Ahn Jae-hyun said.