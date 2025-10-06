During Chuseok, Seoul feels like a different city. The noise drops, the traffic thins out and streets that are usually crowded suddenly feel calm.

Most people have already left for their hometowns, which leaves the capital quieter and easier to move through.

For anyone staying in the city or visiting during the holiday, this is the perfect time to head to the Han River, where you can move, stretch and soak in the season.

Running along the river's banks could also be the best remedy for those who might have gone a little too hard on the holiday feasts.

Here are three spots along the river that are especially worth lacing up for this time of year.

Banpo Hangang Park route

Banpo is at its best in the evening when the bridge lights up and the Rainbow Fountain sends water arcing into the air, glowing in shifting colors. It is one of the most scenic spots on the river.

The simplest run here begins at the Banpo Hangang Park parking lot, passes under the bridge, and continues toward Hangang Bridge. It is around 5 kilometers and an easy route for any level of runner.

Another popular loop begins and ends at Some Sevit, the floating islands. With restrooms and a convenience store, this location makes a good start and finish point.

Banpo is also known as the celebrity jogging path. Singer Sean, who is iconic for his dedication to running, is a regular here and sometimes brings along actor Park Bo-gum or Danielle from NewJeans.

Earlier this year, he even hosted a New Year’s Day run on this very stretch.

Yeouido Hangang Park route

Yeouido's 5-kilometer path begins at the Hangang Event Plaza, moves past the National Assembly and circles back toward Wonhyo Bridge.

One of the highlights of Yeouido is Runner Station near Yeouinaru Station on Subway Line No. 5.

It offers showers, bag storage and lounge space, making it more than just a place to change. It has become a hub for the running community and a convenient stop for anyone planning a longer workout.

If your legs are tired afterward, one of the country’s biggest malls, The Hyundai Seoul, is also close by, though it will be closed on Oct. 5 and 6 for the Chuseok holiday.

Yeouido is also famous for the viral “Sweet Potato Run.”

The 8 km loop around the island got its name because the GPS trace of the path looks like a sweet potato.

It starts at the Runner Station, then moves on to the National Assembly, winds toward Singil Station, passes the golden 63 Building and eventually brings you back to Yeouinaru Station.

It is the kind of route that is both scenic and a little playful, which makes it easy to see why it caught on.

Mangwon Hangang Park route

For those looking for a different starting point, there is the route from Hongje Stream. The Hongje Stream Artificial Waterfall in Seodaemun-gu sends water down a 25-meter-high, 60-meter-wide wall built into the cliffs of Ansan. It is an unexpected sight in the middle of the city and a refreshing way to begin a run.

From there, head toward Mangwon Hangang Park and keep going until you reach Yanghwa Bridge, which many people know from Zion.T’s song of the same name.

If you have the energy, extend the course to Seonyudo Park.

The island, once home to a water treatment plant, is now a green oasis with gardens, walkways, and wide views of the river. By the time you arrive, you will have covered about 3 kilometers.