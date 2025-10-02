Metanation, operator of South Korea’s short-form challenge platform ShortChall, said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with blockchain technology firm Zkrypto to develop a proof-of-concept blockchain-based voting system.

Under the deal, Zkrypto will provide its zkVoting solution to record and store voting data on the blockchain, as well as support related testing and ensure the integrity of the process.

Metanation will design the voting user interface and experience within the ShortChall app, develop the operation page, and establish a stable system linked to the live service.

The companies said that all votes will be recorded on the blockchain, making them impossible to manipulate, adding that the system will ensure fairness and transparency while building user confidence in participation.

They also commented that blockchain-recorded data can be extended beyond voting results to applications such as community governance and decision-making processes.

“As zkVoting technology is applied to actual commercial services through ShortChall, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate the utility and value of blockchain-based voting solutions,” Zkrypto CEO Oh Hyun-ok stated.

“Through this collaboration, ShortChall will not only secure the reliability of challenge voting, but also establish itself as a leading example of blockchain technology being applied to real-life services,” Metanation CEO Lee Kwang-tae said.