President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday expressed his apology and consolation to adoptees and their families over South Korea's past failures to safeguard the human rights of babies who were born in the country and sent overseas without government oversight and control of data.

His remarks came a day after the Hague Adoption Convention took effect in the country once known for mass exports of children.

"Representing South Korea, I extend my sincere apology and consolation to adoptees, their birth families and adoptive families for their sufferings," Lee said on his Facebook post.

Lee said over 170,000 children were adopted to foreign countries since the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, a practice which continued even in recent years. In the 2020s, over 100 babies were sent overseas each year on average.

"Some were adopted by warmhearted families, but some others lived painful lives due to adoption agencies' negligence and connivance," Lee said.

"I have a very heavy heart for the anxiety, pain and confusion that Korean adoptees have suffered in a faraway land, when they were too young to even speak their mother tongue."

Lee's remarks followed the March reveal of results from a major investigation by South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Of the 367 cases it reviewed, 56 experienced the relevant adoption agencies' failure to take legal steps needed, as well as fabrication of birth records, false reporting of missing children as orphans, largely due to government neglect.

"Recent revelations of human rights violations in the process of intercountry adoption have come to light," Lee said. "The country must have failed to fulfill its responsibilities."

Effective on Wednesday, South Korea has become a member of the Convention on Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption, commonly known as the Hague Convention.

The full ratification came belatedly, as South Korea signed the convention — which entered into force in May 1995 — in May 2013

South Korea became one of over 100 countries, alongside countries such as Australia, China and the United States, to have ratified the convention to ensure that intercountry adoption systems operate in the best interests of a child and to prevent child abduction, sale or trafficking.

The ratification will reinforce South Korea's moves to give its central and local governments greater responsibilities in the intercountry adoption process through new laws introduced in July, such as the Special Act on Domestic Adoption and the Act on Intercountry Adoption.

Lee on his Facebook post, also pledged to make the country safeguard adoptees, while urging the relevant ministries to coordinate to protect the human rights of adoptees, establish an adoption system with a human rights-based approach, and outline new support measures for Korean adoptees who wish to find their birth families.