The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday that international adoption children will only be allowed after government review, as South Korea officially becomes a member of the Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption.

The convention stipulates requirements and procedures for international adoption to protect children’s fundamental rights and prevent abduction, sale or child trafficking. Established in 1993, it currently has a total of 107 member states.

According to the Health Ministry, international adoption will proceed only if a suitable family cannot be found within the country, the ministry’s adoption policy committee reviews and approves the adoption case, and the decision is recognized as being in the best interests of the child.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare will act as the central authority, working with other contracting countries to evaluate the eligibility of children and adoptive parents.

It also added that the adoptions legally established in Korea are recognized and upheld in other contracting countries as well.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry announced it will introduce and implement a visa for foreign-national children who currently reside abroad and are either in the process of being adopted or have completed the adoption process into a Korean family.

International standards require that adopted children are guaranteed permanent residence within the country of adoption. The new visa was proposed to meet this standard.

The visa allows a stay of up to two years with possible extensions. The ministry did not mention whether foreign-national children adopted into a Korean family would eventually be given Korean citizenship or dual citizenship.