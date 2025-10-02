Elle UK has come under fire after posting a photo that cropped out Rose of Blackpink from a group shot.

The original image, taken Monday at Saint Laurent’s spring-summer 2026 fashion show, featured Rose alongside singer Charli XCX, model Hailey Bieber and actor Zoe Kravitz. However, in Elle UK’s version, the Korean singer, who is also a global brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, was left missing.

The edit was noticed after W Magazine shared the full photo. Elle UK’s comment section quickly filled with accusations of racism, with users asking, “Why did you cut her out?”

The controversy deepened when Charli XCX also posted a picture where Rose was barely visible, obscured in a shadow.

Following the backlash, the Elle UK account uploaded individual photos of Rose on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rose and Bruno Mars won for song of the year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for her breakout solo single “Apt.,” making her the first Korean artist to win the award. This achievement marked a historic moment for K-pop, surpassing even BTS, which has never scored a victory in the category despite its global success.