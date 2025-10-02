J-Hope of BTS will let fans relive the two-day show he had in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province in June through a concert movie, according to label Big Hit Music.

Dubbed “Hope on the Stage: The Movie,” it will include the first performance he did for single “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla)” for the finale of his solo tour “Hope on the Stage,” which took the artist to 16 cities for 33 shows in total between February and June, attracting a total of approximately 525,000 fans.

The film will also bring back the stage he shared with Jin and Jungkook as well as Crush. The highlight of the movie, though, will be the behind-the-scenes part that will be only available on the large screens. The film will premiere on Nov. 12 across the world.