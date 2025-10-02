Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the 13th consecutive session Thursday, the first time the hearing was to be broadcast online.

The bench at the Seoul Central District Court acknowledged Yoon's continued absence from the trial and proceeded with the hearing under a law that allows it in the event a jailed defendant cannot be brought in by force.

It also explained the reasons for accepting a request by special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team to broadcast the hearing, saying it considered "the gravity of the case and the people's right to know."

On the reasons for limiting the broadcast to up to the beginning of witness questioning, the bench said it considered the witnesses' personal and portrait rights, as well as concerns their testimony could influence the testimony of other witnesses.

Yoon, who has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, has not attended the proceedings since being placed under arrest in July.

The special counsel team requested the court take firm measures, such as by issuing a warrant to bring him in by force, noting the ousted former president did appear at the first hearing of a new trial on martial law-related charges last week.

Yoon's lawyers protested, however, that his absence has been caused in part by health issues, as well as by "unconstitutional elements" in the trial. (Yonhap)