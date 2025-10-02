President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday the government will explore ways to lower the age threshold for overseas Koreans' dual citizenship, which is currently limited to those aged 65 and older.

Lee made the remarks during a ceremony marking the 19th World Korean Day, which brought together some 370 participants, including leaders of Korean communities from around the globe.

Under the Nationality Act, overseas Koreans are permitted to hold dual citizenship only if they are at least 65 years old. The overseas Korean community has long demanded lowering the age limit so that younger economically active generations can also benefit.

"The government will work to resolve the issue of lowering the age requirement for dual citizenship, a long-cherished wish of the overseas Korean community, by building social consensus and pooling wisdom together," Lee said.

Lee also pledged to enhance the safety of 7 million Korean nationals abroad and expand practical support for the next generation of overseas Koreans to help them take pride in their national identity.

"The government will step up effort to protect the rights and safety of our citizens and compatriots overseas," he said.

The president also addressed the difficulties faced by overseas Koreans who must travel long distances to cast ballots due to the limited number of polling stations abroad.

Lee suggested adopting a mail-in voting system or hiring temporary staff during election periods to ease the burden and asked for the community's support.

"We will work as quickly as possible to put in place measures that allow people to exercise their voting rights conveniently and nearby," he said.

World Korean Day falls on Oct. 5 and has been designated as a commemorative day since 2007. (Yonhap)