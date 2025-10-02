Twice announced plans via JYP Entertainment for the North American and European legs of the group's “This Is For” tour.

The band is planning to visit 20 cities in North America, from Vancouver and Montreal to Los Angeles and Chicago, between January and April next year, making a stop in Taipei, Taiwan in March. In May and June, the group will fly over to Europe and perform in seven cities, starting in Lisbon, Portugal.

This expands the ongoing tour to 56 shows spread across 42 cities all over the world — the largest tour yet for the nonet.

Separately, Twice will release the special album “Ten: The Story Goes On” on Oct. 10 and host a 10ve Universe fan meetup in Seoul on Oct. 18, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the group's debut. On Oct. 20, a documentary chronicling the girl group's decadelong career will come to cinemas.